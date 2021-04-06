Shreveport Fire Dept. mourns loss of retired ATF K-9 Jude

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department is sad to announce the loss of retired K-9, Jude.
SFD says Jude was born on May 26, 2006 in Long Island, N.Y. and started his life of service as a puppy in Guide Dog School. Before his second birthday, Jude was transferred to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) Explosives Detection K-9 Program. Judge graduated as ATF K-9 Agent #853 and was assigned to SFD’s Bomb Squad with Fire Investigator Mike Hood.
After 10 weeks of training, Jude became a certified ATF Explosives Detection K-9.
Jude and Chief Hood worked more than 220 missions together throughout the country. They worked on explosives sweeps, VIP protection details, and many other requests to search for explosives and guns. Jude discovered a number of gun/weapons and projectiles, as well as hundreds of shell casings that proved to be useful in the prosecution of violent criminals.
Jude has worked all over the country, including doing details at the Super Bowl, FBI Headquarters, the National Air and Space Museum, and the Pentagon, to name a few.
“I know without a doubt, Jude has saved me more than once,” said Chief Hood.
“His whole life, he would lay his head in my hand to sleep, when his head got too heavy. That is exactly what he did when he took his last breath here on earth. It was my job to protect him to the end,” Chief Hood said.
SFD says Jude died Friday, April 2, 2021 after a long battle with failing health. He would have been 15-years-old in May.
“Jude served his country and community with loyalty and dignity. Jude never backed down from a challenge and he forever stood by my side. I was proud to call Jude my partner. That is just a small window into the life of ATF Explosives Detection K-9 #853, or as I prefer to call him, ‘my buddy Jude,’” said Chief Hood.
Memorial details are yet to be announced.
