New hours announced at Bossier City Recycling Center; fence erected to prevent illegal dumping

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The City of Bossier City has announced a change in the hours of the city’s recycling center.
The Bossier City Recycling Center, located at 3301 Old Shed Rd., will now operate from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
Drive-thru services after hours and on the weekends are no longer available.
The new hours also coincide with the construction of a new fence, according to a news release. This was done to prevent illegal dumping at the center. Non-recyclable items were dumped at the center when city employees were not there.
When non-recyclable items were left at the center, Bossier City litter and street crews would spend anywhere from two to three hours clearing trash left blocking the drive-thru area. This takes time away from when crews would normally be attending to litter on Bossier City roadways and streets.
The non-recyclables were then placed into dumpsters that are charged to Bossier City.
However, due to the implemented changes, illegal dumping at the center is greatly reduced, according to a news release.
