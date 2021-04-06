THE INVESTIGATORS: Coastal Bridge owner known for costly construction delays arrested for skipping Disney World COVID screening

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WAFB) - New video obtained by the 9NEWS Investigators shows the arrest of Baton Rouge contractor Kelly Sills, 47, at the “happiest place on Earth.”
Sills is the owner of Coastal Bridge, the company known best for racking up thousands of dollars in late fees on construction projects awarded by Louisiana’s transportation agency.
Video showing the arrest was captured by body cams worn by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, which responds to incidents at Disney World, shows deputies received the call on Feb. 13.
It says Sills refused to participate in the medical screening required to enter the park. Sills then went to the park’s “Boathouse restaurant” where he and a manager got into a verbal argument.
When officers slapped handcuffs on Sills for trespassing, he argued “you can’t trespass if you’re paying $15,000.”
Sills was escorted ‘back stage’” after continuously refusing to return to the park entrance for screening.
The failings of Coastal Bridge were originally exposed in a series of reports by former 9NEWS Investigator and WAFB anchor Cheryl Mercedes.
Since 2012, Coastal Bridge consistently fell behind on roadway projects to the point where the state levied late fees of up to $3,000 per day.
Previous conversations with the head of Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Sec. Shawn Wilson, PhD, showed state law holds that the company that bids lowest on highway projects must be given the job.
As long as Coastal and other contractors continue to pay the fines or have the surety bonds to cover them, they can continue to bid on jobs, he said.
