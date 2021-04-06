THE INVESTIGATORS: BRPD releases video of incident involving Koy Moore, 3 officers

“Koy Moore is satisfied that two of the officers, including the one that initiated the stop and frisk, were disciplined for Conduct Unbecoming an Officer and that the Chief will be instituting training for them in this regard,” said Mark Glago and Jatavian Williams, the attorneys for Moore and his family. “This is a positive outcome and will hopefully change how these officers treat young men in the future. The BRPD’s interaction with Koy Moore and his friend the night of Nov. 8 is clear evidence that we should expect more from the officers who are supposed to protect all citizens.”