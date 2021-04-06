Hutchinson vetos bill that would have banned gender confirming treatments for minors

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed House Bill 1570, which would have banned gender confirming treatments for minors.
Until Monday, Hutchinson had to either sign the bill into law, not sign it and allow it to become law, or veto the bill.
“This is a government overreach. You are starting to let lawmakers interfere with healthcare and set a standard for legislation overriding healthcare,” Hutchinson said in a Monday news conference. “The state should not presume to jump into every ethical health decision.”
Hutchinson left the door open for the bill to be changed, “If this was just to ban gender reassignment then I would support it, but those who are taking treatment are not grandfathered in, this is not the right path to put them on.”
“While the population of minors dealing with this is an extreme minority, this could lead to significant harms from suicide to drug use to isolation,” Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson says the bill was overbroad, restricted people’s decisions, and sent a message about Arkansas that he did not want to send.
As far as any economic impacts to the state if he had signed the bill, Hutchinson said there was very little expressed.
Hutchinson said, “Part of the Republican base is a restrained government but sometimes you have to pull back and ask “Is this the role of the state?”
Hutchinson noted that fewer than 200 kids are on therapies right now. He questioned what would happen to those children if HB1570 becomes law.
“It hurts my heart to think about that,” Hutchinson said.
The bill would have prohibited doctors from providing gender-confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors, including prescribing medications.
The measure drew criticism from medical and child welfare groups who said it would further marginalize trans youth.
Hutchinson said the Arkansas legislature may override his veto, but hoped the conservative Republican legislature to rethink the issue again before acting.
Meanwhile, reaction criticizing and praising the governor’s decision began immediately.
“The Arkansas Legislature needs to step up and override the governor’s veto to make sure this good bill becomes law,” Jerry Cox of the Family Council said in a statement.
Arkansas-based group inTRANSitive helped lead a campaign urging Governor Hutchinson to veto HB1570.
Shortly after the governor’s announcement, they turned their focus to Arkansas lawmakers, who will decide whether to override the governor’s veto.
“The fight is not over yet!” the group said on its social media pages. “The Senate and House will vote as soon as tomorrow to override the veto! Let’s make sure they all hear from us! Keep the pressure!”
The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas also applauded Governor Hutchinson’s veto.
“This veto belongs to the thousands of Arkansans who spoke out against this discriminatory bill, especially the young people, parents, and pediatricians who never stopped fighting this anti-trans attack,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director.
It comes as other bills targeting transgender people have advanced in Arkansas and other states.
Former A-State Rugby player Dean Mosley is a transgender man who recently spoke to Region 8 News about the bill going to the governor’s desk and what it could mean to transgender teens in Arkansas. “I feel like the government is saying like kill yourself. We would rather you do that than exist inside of our state,” Mosley said.
