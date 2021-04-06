First Alert! Severe storms possible Wednesday

Our quiet start to April is about to come to an end. A cold front moving in on Wednesday will bring thunderstorms with it and the possibility that some of them could turn severe. The latest severe weather outlook has placed the majority of the ArkLaTex under a ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather, or 2 on a scale of 1 to 5.
Storms are likely to get going during the heat of the afternoon, flaring up as early as 2pm according to Futuretrack.
By 5pm the strongest storms will be located primarily across northwest Louisiana.
The strongest storms will be exiting the area as we head toward mid-evening.
All forms of severe weather appear possible. Damaging wind and large hail are the primary threats, but an isolated spin-up tornado is also possible.
