Dry and warm today but strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Happy Tuesday everyone! As you’re headed out the door this morning temperatures are mild in the low 60s as you get going. Not expecting any rain at all today but warm spring like weather will stick around. Early afternoon temperatures will be in the low 70s with highs to day area wide in the low 80s.
Wednesday is when we are expecting our next weather maker in the form of a cold front. During the afternoon hours a line of strong and possibly severe storms will roll through the ArkLaTex. There is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex, which goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5 covering most of the ArkLaTex. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats although an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
Thursday should be mostly dry again with a few showers and storms possible during the evening hours. Right now there’s a Marginal Risk for severe weather Thursday evening. High temperatures during the day will once again climb into the low 80s.
Friday is when another storm system moves in. This one will be during the evening and overnight. It should all come to an end by Saturday morning. For the day on Friday, I have a 40% chance of showers. Just know, more rain will be after sunset. It is too far out to know if this will be severe at all. We will of course keep you updated as we get closer.
This weekend is looking good so far! There could be a brief shower near sunrise Saturday, but conditions will be improving throughout the day. So, we could see more sunshine in the afternoon. I do expect some clouds to stick around though.
Have a great Tuesday!
