City of Natchitoches announces water bill reduction plan

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The City of Natchitoches has announced they will be making additional efforts to adjust resident’s water bills due to high charges following extreme weather conditions in February 2021.
After receiving many calls from citizens regarding high usage charges, the City established a payment plan to assist residents with excessive bills.
To further assist utility customers, starting Wenesday, April 7, customers will be eligible for a water bill reduction if water usage was above 25% on the bill for the month of February 2021
The utility billing department will compare the customer’s previous usage over the last three months and confirm any excess of water usage in the amount of the current bill. To confirm your eligibility, please contact the Utility Service Center at (318) 357-3830.
