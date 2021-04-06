Caddo school board member announces retirement after decades working for the parish

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The board member for District 7 of the Caddo Parish School Board has resigned after serving on the board for six years, the school board announced Tuesday, April 6.
Raymond Green says he’s retiring to spend more time with his family.
Green is a product of Caddo Parish schools and returned to the district in 1966 as a math teacher at Bethune Junior-Senior High School. During the next 36 years, Green was an advocate for teachers and other school employees.
“In my 80 years, my greatest joy has been my family and I am excited to do something with them,” said Green of his decision to retire. “I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the board and certainly have enjoyed my time spent representing District 7. The decision to retire was one that was encouraged by my son and daughter who saw that even after I retired from teaching in 1995 that I never truly retired. The time has come to dedicate my time and energy to my family, and I am looking forward to that.”
The board will meet at 4:30 p.m. on April 7 to declare Green’s seat officially vacant and to establish a procedure for selecting an interim board member.
“I’ve never met a gentleman quite like Mr. Green who has the ability to bring both warmth and certainly a wealth of knowledge to the board,” said Caddo Parish School Board President John Albritton. “He will be missed, but we are grateful for the mark he has most certainly left on this district and this board.”
Superintendent Dr. T. Lamar Goree says Green’s departure is bittersweet.
“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Green since my 9th grade year at Huntington where I played football alongside his son,” Dr. Goree said. “It did not take long for me to see the incredible relationship Mr. Green shared with his children and I quickly saw not only his willingness to go above and beyond for his kids, but also to provide leadership to their friends alike. Over the years, while Mr. Green’s role changed, as did mine, I was able to work with him once more when he came to the board in 2015 and began to see him in many ways as a father figure. That’s a fact that is not only confined to my experience, but others across our community whose lives were touched by Mr. Green. His gifts and contributions to Caddo Parish are countless, but his impact will be felt for years to come.”
