Caddo school board member announces retirement after decades working for the parish

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Green since my 9th grade year at Huntington where I played football alongside his son,” Dr. Goree said. “It did not take long for me to see the incredible relationship Mr. Green shared with his children and I quickly saw not only his willingness to go above and beyond for his kids, but also to provide leadership to their friends alike. Over the years, while Mr. Green’s role changed, as did mine, I was able to work with him once more when he came to the board in 2015 and began to see him in many ways as a father figure. That’s a fact that is not only confined to my experience, but others across our community whose lives were touched by Mr. Green. His gifts and contributions to Caddo Parish are countless, but his impact will be felt for years to come.”