LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’ active coronavirus cases continue to decrease as the state reported five new deaths.
The Department of Health on Monday reported active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered, decreased by 125 to 1,607.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths now total 5,648 since the pandemic began last year.
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained unchanged at 145.
Overall, the state’s coronavirus cases increased by 44 to 331,098 total since the pandemic began.
The department said nearly 8,800 additional coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the state.
