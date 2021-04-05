Woman arrested after allegedly racing while 3-year-old child was in back seat unrestrained

LONGVIEW, Texas (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly racing while her 3-year-old child was in the back seat of the car not wearing a seat belt or buckled into a child safety seat.
The Longview Police Department says on April 3 around 12:45 a.m., an officer was in the area of W Loop 281 and Gilmer Road when they spotted two cars driving side by side at a high rate of speed actively competing to get ahead of each other. The officer was able to pull over one of the drivers, who was identified as Demitrice Thompson, 25, of Gladewater.
Police say the officer found Thompson’s unrestrained 3-year-old child in the back seat.
Thompson was booked into the Gregg County Jail for racing on the roadway and child endangerment.
