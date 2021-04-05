Willis-Knighton seeking participants for COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

Willis-Knighton’s overwhelming support of clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed the public to participate in studies that have led to approval of outpatient treatment with Regeneron, one of the two monoclonal antibody preparations approved for Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. Our research department is proud to have contributed to this research and grateful for each patient who has volunteered for these ongoing studies. By participating, patients contributed to the development of treatment recommendations and many received the treatment that proved to be effective in reducing the risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Dr. Joseph A. Bocchini, Jr., MD, Willis-Knighton infectious disease specialist