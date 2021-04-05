Willis-Knighton seeking participants for COVID-19 treatment clinical trial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Willis-Knighton Health System is searching for participants for a COVID-19 related clinical trial.
The hospital system is expanding its clinical trial for the Regeneron monoclonal antibodies for outpatient treatment of people infected with COVID-19.
Willis-Knighton is one of 120 sites nationwide and is the only site in the region selected for the Regeneron study.
“Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment has been shown to significantly shorten the duration of symptoms by four days and reduce hospitalization or death by 70 percent in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients,” reads a news release from Willis-Knighton.
To qualify, both pediatric and adult volunteers must have been diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection and tested positive within the past three days. Participants must not be currently hospitalized or hospitalized because of COVID-19 and have one or more risk factors in developing severe disease or becoming hospitalized.
Pregnant women and children are included in this study.
The study will last 29 days. According to Willis-Knighton, participants will receive a single dose of the study medication at the WK Research Infusion Center. Participants will be monitored at home and tested by healthcare professionals throughout the duration of the study.
Participants and insurance will not be charged for visits, medication or monitoring. Also, each patient will get a stipend for time and travel for their participation in the study.
“Treatment with monoclonal antibodies received Emergency Use Authorization for certain adults and children who are at risk for severe disease and hospitalization after studies showed a single treatment protected many patients from a worsening of COVID-19 infection,” reads a news release from Willis-Knighton. “This study is designed to increase knowledge about whether monoclonal antibody will be effective in these other groups of patients.”
To learn more about this study and eligibility requirements, call Carrie Kay at (318) 455-9730 or click this link to visit Willis-Knighton’s clinical trials website and click on COVID.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.