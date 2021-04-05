Shooting reported in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police remain on the scene of a shooting in Shreveport.
Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call to Hearne Avenue came in a 8:55 p.m. Sunday.
A dozen units, down from at least 13 earlier, still are on the scene between Essex Street and Virginia Avenue, dispatch records show.
Details about what happened are not immediately available.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for crimes.
