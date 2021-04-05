Crowley police: Oberlin man ODs in car with four children, loaded guns

CROWLEY, La. (KPLC) - Crowley police say they found loaded guns and drugs in a car with four children as they responded to an overdose call Saturday.
When officers arrived, members of the Crowley Fire Department were providing medical attention to the man.
Officers received permission to enter the vehicle from the man’s wife, who told them there were loaded firearms in the vehicle and that drugs were in the cup holder, according to information from the Crowley Police Department. Officers learned the man had received illegal drugs from someone outside the city limits of Crowley.
Officers found two 9mm handguns and an “AK47 rifle chamber in 5.56X45″ - all in reach of four small children, according to Crowley police. The Ak47 was in a child’s lap with the weapon on fire. Powdered cocaine, along with Fentanyl, were also in reach of the children.
Jeremy Leblanc, of Oberlin, was arrested on two counts of drug possession, three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs; and four counts of drug use in the presence of a juvenile.
Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard told Lafayette station KATC that a 10-year-old boy was holding the AK47 rifle with the safety off. The boy initially didn’t want to give the gun to officers, not wanting to give up something he believed was his.
