NBA YoungBoy to remain in jail until trial

“Gaulden has continued to show a penchant for allegedly possessing firearms he knows he cannot possess. While felon in possession is a “status” crime, Gaulden’s criminal history and demonstrated reckless behavior indicate that his possessing a firearm poses a dangerous risk to the community. Based on the record before it, the Court concludes that there are no conditions or combination of conditions that could be imposed that would dissuade Mr. Gaulden from illegally possessing firearms, which would cause a serious risk to public safety. Gaulden has demonstrated a pattern of violence that indicates he is a danger to the community, and the United States has carried its burden of demonstrating by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of any other person and the community,” the document concludes.