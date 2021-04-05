At least a dozen units respond to house fire in north Shreveport

Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to to a fire at this home in the 1700 block of Jamison Street on Monday, April 5, 2021. (Source: KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas | April 5, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated April 5 at 5:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Shreveport Monday afternoon.

The call went out around 4:15 p.m. Monday, April 5 for a home in the 1700 block of Jamison Street near Kelsey Street and Simpkin Drive. At least 12 units with the Shreveport Fire Department responded.

SFD officials say no injuries were reported. It appears the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

No other information is currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

