THE INVESTIGATORS: $100K hush money demand over Derrius Guice accusations revealed in new audio, campus police report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gloria Scott denies ever putting a price tag on her silence about alleged sexual harassment by former Louisiana State University (LSU) Tiger football star Derrius Guice.
But a recorded phone call, text messages and a police report obtained by WAFB-TV indicate an associate of Scott’s demanded LSU provide either $100,000 in hush money or keep Guice off the field during the 2017 Citrus Bowl.
Scott, 74, claims when she encountered Guice at the Louisiana Superdome at an event in 2017, he made crude sexual comments to her and grabbed his private parts. Following that, she filed a complaint with LSU officials. Scott testified before a committee of the Louisiana legislature last month about her allegations and her claims that LSU failed to take proper action against Guice. The same committee has asked LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron to testify about the matter later this week. It is unclear whether he will do so.
A recorded phone call, multiple text messages and three voicemails related to the matter were obtained by WAFB-TV through a public records request filed with the university.
On the recorded phone call, Senior Associate Athletic Director Miriam Segar and LSU Executive Deputy Athletic Director Verge Ausberry place a call to Cleve Williams. Williams, a coach from New Orleans, tells the LSU officials that he is helping out Scott and her family in the matter.
During that phone call, Williams says the family demands that either LSU pay them money or the university ban Guice from the upcoming bowl game. If not, he said, the family would go to the media to report Scott’s allegations against Guice. Listen to the phone call in the video below.
In the end, LSU did not pay any money to Scott and Guice played in the bowl game.
“How much as you thinking she asking for,” Segar asked Williams,” according to the recording of the phone call. “What kind of compensation are we talking about,” she then asked.
Williams responded by saying he does not have a “magic number.” “But, I mean, it all depends on the value that Derrius has,” he added.
However, in a later text message to LSU officials, Williams does provide a specific dollar amount, according to the public records.
Williams texted that due to “public embarrassment and sexual harassment, the family is requesting $100K compensation for their grandmother,” according to one of the text messages LSU provided.
Scott herself left a voicemail for Segar in December 2017 in which she said she was calling for an update.
“I am calling because I did not hear anything back from you all concerning him not to play in that Citrus Bowl,” she said on the voicemail to Segar. “And, Ms. Sharon (LSU employee Sharon Lewis) said Gloria was looking for money. Gloria was looking for her to get pleased from the fact where I was disrespected so much by him. So, I’m going to make a charge on him with the police department and you all will see him on the news. If not today, it will be tomorrow. Because, I refuse to let someone disrespect me that way and ya’ll upholding this young man that’s not gonna do nothing with his life,” she said.
An LSU police officer also mentioned the alleged demands in his official police report about the allegations against Guice.
Husch Blackwell, a private law firm that recently conducted a review of LSU’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations, also documented the incident in its report.
THE LSU POLICE DEPARTMENT COMPLAINT:
Senior associate athletic director Miriam Segar met with an LSU police officer December 28th, 2017 to report the calls and text messages from Scott and Williams to the university athletics department, records show.
The officer documented his takeaways from that meeting.
Segar said, seventeen days earlier, Scott reported an LSU athlete “verbally harassed” her at the Superdome, the officer wrote.
Segar told the officer Scott “expected LSU to take action,” according to the LSU police report, and that Williams, allegedly threatened to release information about the incident to the media unless LSU paid Scott or stopped the athlete from participating in future events.
Segar said she eventually told Scott’s associate the university would not pay, the officer wrote.
Without speaking directly with Scott or the alleged associate about the incident, the officer concluded Scott’s complaint did not appear to be criminal.
He noted in his report that “Scott never contacted the police department herself.”
THE STUDENT CONDUCT GRIEVANCE:
Nestled in a 148-page report published by law firm Husch Blackwell is a retelling of the university’s failings when campus officials probed any non-criminal, student conduct violations during Scott’s alleged encounter with Guice.
Husch Blackwell revealed football recruiting director Sharon Lewis took one of Scott’s initial calls and reported it to Segar “on or about December 13th.” Segar did not comply with LSU’s policy which required she report Scott’s call to the university’s Title IX coordinator, the Husch Blackwell investigators said.
Instead, “[Scott] and / or an unnamed representative” called the student accountability office directly, Husch Blackwell’s report says.
Scott allegedly told officials, “she was working security at the Superdome on December 9th for the high school football games. At 3:30 p.m. she was sitting on a [chair] at her post when Derrius Guice and several other men approached her.
He began saying that he ‘likes older women’ and asked if she would have sex with him.
She was shocked and told him that was not funny.
He continued to gesture at his private area and grab himself in front of her saying that ‘older women are my thing’ and that they could just ‘go off and do it’ somewhere.
She told him that she is a grandmother and 70 years old and that he shouldn’t talk to people that way. The other men began to laugh.
She tried to tell him how disgusting it was that he would treat her that way but he kept talking about sex as he got into an elevator and left.
She reported to her supervisor and that person called the Coach at LSU.
He said that Derrius was probably just kidding around and that Derrius came from a broken home.
She said that she did not care and that he should be punished for his behavior.
She said that he did it with such ease that she felt like he had done this before.
The coach asked what she wanted. “An apology?”
She told him that she wanted Derrius to sit out from a game - the bowl game.
He dismissed her and no one has returned her calls or done anything.”
It’s unclear how many details shared in the student accountability grievance were also shared with Segar or the campus officer, and why they were not directly stated in the LSU Police Department complaint.
Hush Blackwell found that LSU’s Director of Student Advocacy and Accountability, Johnathan Sanders, brought the grievance to Segar.
Segar said “she was aware of the information,” after being “notified about a week ago,” and that “the President’s office was aware of the situation,” though Husch Blackwell found no records proving that to be true.
“Segar said Athletics consulted with ‘their attorney’ (Taylor Porter) and they ‘don’t see an LSU athletics connection to the behavior if it was true.’ First, that was not the standard for assessing whether a report should have been made. Second, this was a call for the Title IX Coordinator to make. Segar also said Athletics conducted its own investigation into the matter, i.e.,— ‘they spoke to [Guice] and he denied this occurred.’ ‘She also shared that they also spoke to [a fellow football player] who was identified as being present and [he] shared that this did not occur,’” Husch Blackwell found.
A campus Title IX investigator dismissed the grievance without explaining why, according to Husch Blackwell.
