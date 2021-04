FULL PHONE CALL: LSU athletics officials confront man who claimed to represent Guice accuser over $100K hush money demand

“MIRIAM SEGAR: OK, CAN I ASK YOU...LET ME ASK YOU ANOTHER QUESTION...WHAT’S CONFUSING TO ME IS BECAUSE [SCOTT] NEVER SAID ANYTHING ABOUT MONETARY COMPENSATION TO ME...SHE JUST SAID SHE DIDN’T WANT HIM TO PLAY IN THE BOWL GAME OR SHE WOULD GO TO THE MEDIA. SO WHY ARE YOU SAYING THAT? I’M CONFUSED. LIKE, IF WE...IF HE DOESN’T PLAY IN THE BOWL GAME, THEN YOU DON’T CARE ABOUT THE MONETARY COMPENSATION. BUT IF HE DOES PLAY IN THE BALL GAME, THEN YOU WANT MONETARY TIPS?