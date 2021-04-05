1 dead, several injured in multiple shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One woman is dead and several are injured following several shooting incidents in Shreveport, with the first starting on late Sunday night.
A woman has died following a fight late Sunday night.
Police say a fight between two women escalated and a family member got involved. Allegedly a boyfriend of one of the women pulled out a gun and shot and killed the victim.
According to Shreveport police, they have not made an arrest in the case.
Two hours later, around 11:30 p.m., Shreveport police were called to a home on Jefferson Paige Road regarding another shooting incident.
Police say that two men were playing with a handgun when it hit one of the men.
The bullet struck him in the chest. According to police, he is in the hospital fighting for his life.
Later, just before 1 a.m., two men were hurt in the Mooretown neighborhood.
Police say that the pair were driving down Broadway Avenue near Henry Street when gunshots rang out.
The men then realized they had both been shot in the shoulder. They then were able to drive themselves to a hospital for treatment.
Thirty minutes later, a drive-by shooting took place on Milton Street.
Around 1:30 a.m. police say a man was shot outside of his grandmother’s house when he was walking to a car. He was shot twice during an apparent drive-by. He was struck in the right bicept and in the foot.
His cousin was able to drive him to the hospital.
Witnesses tell police the gunfire came from a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with any information on any of the incidents above is urged to contact Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
