Caddo commissioner calls for third-party investigations into parish custody deaths

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish District 3 Commissioner Steven Jackson is introducing a resolution Monday, April 5 at the Caddo Commission Work Session calling for independent third-party investigations into deaths that occur in parish custody.
Resolution No. 35 of 2021 looks “to establish an independent third-party review process at Caddo Parish owned properties or facilities, and otherwise providing with respect thereto,” in an effort to be more transparent with the public.
The resolution goes on to say “in the case of a death in or deriving from a parish-owned property facility, the following are required:
- Notification to the Parish Commission within 24 hours of the death or next of kin can notify the Parish Commission within 30 days
- Parish Administrator to request independent 3rd party inquiry from a non-Caddo Parish law enforcement entity on behalf of the Parish Commission within 48 hours
- Findings of review to be reported back to Caddo Parish Commission in either executive or open session
- Report must be made available to the public unless other circumstances prevent
This resolution comes after an inmate death at the Caddo Correctional Center. Casey Simpson died March 16 after being found unresponsive in his cell.
CPSO says Simpson died at a local hospital March 16 at 4:10 p.m. after being found unresponsive in his cell at 12:30 p.m. Deputies called for medical backup and an ambulance, officials say. Lifesaving measures were performed by deputies until the Shreveport Fire Department arrived at about 12:45 p.m. to transport Simpson.
An autopsy was performed by the Caddo Parish coroner, CPSO says. The preliminary report from the coroner’s office says Simpson died of natural causes and that there was no evidence of trauma. Full results with toxicology should be available soon.
The sheriff’s office claims since the time of his booking into Caddo Correctional, Simpson refused medication prescribed to him more than 100 times.
The Caddo Commission Work Session is set to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.
