Beautiful weather today, but rain returns on Wednesday

(KSLA) - We cannot have much better weather than what we will have today! There will be abundant sunshine with warm temperatures. There will also be no rain. That rain does return by this middle of the week though.
Good Monday morning! Today will be a fantastic day! There will be a couple small clouds at times, but otherwise plenty of sunshine. There will not be ay rain for today. So, grab those sunglasses as you head out the door and leave the umbrella at home. It will be a little cool this morning, but temperatures will warm up nicely by this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. So, we are continuing this warming trend over the last few days.
Tuesday will be another really nice day. However, there will be more clouds around at times. There could be a little more sunshine by the afternoon. I still don’t expect any rain though. Temperatures will warm back up to the lower 80s, so another warm day is on tap.
Wednesday is when we are expecting our next weather maker. A cold front will be moving in during the afternoon bringing rain and storms. Some storms could be strong and possibly severe. There is a slight risk for the ArkLaTex, which goes up to a level 2 on a scale of 1-5. Damaging winds and hail are the biggest threats. A tornado cannot be ruled out though. We’ll be your First Alert when/if severe weather will strike. Temperatures Wednesday will heat up to the upper 70s. In fact, this will be the coolest all week.
Thursday may have a could stray showers, but for the most part will stay dry. I have only a 20% chance of a quick shower. There will be a good mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 80s.
Friday is when another storm system moves in. This one will be during the evening and overnight. It should all come to an end by Saturday morning. For the day on Friday, I have a 40% chance of showers. Just know, more rain will be after sunset. It is too far out to know if this will be severe at all. We will of course keep you updated as we get closer.
This weekend is looking good so far! There could be a brief shower near sunrise Saturday, but conditions will be improving throughout the day. So, we could see more sunshine in the afternoon. I do expect some clouds to stick around though. Temperatures both days will get up to the lower 80s.
Have a great Monday and a great week!
