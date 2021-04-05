BARKSDALE BUBBLE: Explaining the legend of the ‘weather manipulation device’ protecting Barksdale Air Force Base

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - It’s one of the most talked about urban legends in northwest Louisiana, a supposed mythical force that pops up to protect Barksdale Air Force Base (BAFB) from the wrath of Mother Nature.
BAFB is home to the Global Strike Command and one of the nation’s long-range nuclear bombers, so it’s easy to fathom why some people believe the Air Force can keep weather hazards like violent tornadoes from touching down on the base.
Originating sometime in the late 80s to mid-90s, the Barksdale Bubble myth began to spread rapidly with the installation of Doppler radar at the airport, allowing people to see with their own two eyes strange radar images appearing to show a bubble around the base. And with the advent of the Internet, social media allowed the legend of the Barksdale Bubble to grow. It even inspired a Shreveport-area brewery to name a bear after the legend.
Eventually, all the talk launched countless theories trying to explain the mystery of the Barksdale Bubble. Even one of the B-52 flight line pilots admits there’s something “special” about the base.
But despite a little tongue-in-cheek fun, the truth about the Barksdale Bubble is probably a bit deflating for those who believe in weather manipulation.
