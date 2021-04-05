BARKSDALE BUBBLE: Explaining the legend of the ‘weather manipulation device’ protecting Barksdale Air Force Base

Originating sometime in the late 80s to mid-90s, the Barksdale Bubble myth began to spread rapidly with the installation of Doppler radar at the airport, allowing people to see with their own two eyes strange radar images appearing to show a bubble around the base. And with the advent of the Internet, social media allowed the legend of the Barksdale Bubble to grow. It even inspired a Shreveport-area brewery to name a bear after the legend.