Woman dies when car hits embankment, becomes airborne then strikes a tree

UNION PARISH, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex woman is the driver killed in a crash in Union Parish early Easter morning, authorities report.
Louisiana State Police has identified her as 33-year-old Arcadia resident Christian Kinsey.
The crash happened shortly before 2:15 a.m. Sunday, April 4 on Louisiana Highway 33 south of Farmerville.
Preliminary investigation shows Kinsey was driving a 2001 Mitsubishi Galant north on LA 33 when the sedan ran off the right-hand side of the road, hit a ditch embankment, became airborne then struck a tree, according to LSP.
Kinsey was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, Master Trooper Michael Reichardt said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
As is routine in investigations of fatal crashes, authorities said, toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Investigators have not yet determined why the car ran off the road.
“Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash,” Reichardt said. “Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences.”
Louisiana law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly restrained.
LSP’s Monroe-based Troop F has investigated a dozen fatal crashes resulting in 15 deaths this year.
