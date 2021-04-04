Organizations unite to feed the homeless

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Members of three organizations handed out plates teeming with macaroni and cheese, green beans and dressing on Easter Sunday.
Organizers of Icare, Changing Lives Ministries and GYT made the food for homeless people in downtown Shreveport, saying it was the least they could do.
“It starts with you. If we could just help one person, we think that God is pleased with us,” said Changing Lives Ministries’ Stephanie Hill Littleton.
Members of the three groups, among others, serve food to the homeless every week at 516 E. Texas St.
Icare founder Tawanda Farris said serving her community is personal to her. “I’ve been in a place where I’ve been homeless, so I know how it feels to go without and without anybody coming to see about you.”
Homeless people deserve to be treated like people, said Michael “MJ” Walters, of GYT. “Some people don’t look at them like they’re actual humans and they are.”
