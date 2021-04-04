Families head outdoors to enjoy a sunny Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Families headed outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on Easter Sunday.
As one KSLA News 12 viewer noted, it was “so different from last Easter.”
Music could be heard on the breeze.
People were out playing games and riding their bicycles.
In Shreveport’s Betty Virginia Park, people young and old could be seen gathered around picnic tables and grills.
And children dressed in the season’s colors hunted Easter eggs with one another.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.