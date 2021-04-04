Families head outdoors to enjoy a sunny Easter Sunday

As one KSLA News 12 viewer noted, it was “so different” from this time last year

Children hunt for Easter eggs on Sunday, April 4 in Shreveport's Betty Virginia Park. (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | April 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 6:32 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Families headed outdoors to enjoy the fresh air and sunshine on Easter Sunday.

As one KSLA News 12 viewer noted, it was “so different from last Easter.”

Music could be heard on the breeze.

People were out playing games and riding their bicycles.

In Shreveport’s Betty Virginia Park, people young and old could be seen gathered around picnic tables and grills.

And children dressed in the season’s colors hunted Easter eggs with one another.

