Arrest made following disturbance at Nicholls State

THIBODAUX (WVUE) - An arrest has been made after parts of Nicholls State were placed on lockdown this morning due to a disturbance.
Police say Luke Brown immediately barricaded himself in his vehicle and threatened to harm himself. Buildings in the vicinity were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.
The Thibodaux Police department said that the suspect was taken into custody before noon.
Response teams used a “distraction device” that reported produced a “loud bang” but no shots were fired, according to police.
The lockdown was lifted after the situation was resolved, police say. It is unclear at this time if the suspect faces any charges.
