Two men in life-threatening condition after shooting; one found at SPD station, other on Rendall Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to SPD, two victims are fighting for their lives after a shooting took place in Shreveport.
Officials say one man drove himself to the Shreveport police station, while another person called the station to let them know he was outside. He was then transferred to a hospital.
A lieutenant on the scene told the KSLA team that bullet holes covered the victim’s Mustang vehicle.
The second victim was found near the corner of Rendall and Barret. The man was shot and also in life-threating condition.
Police say both men were in the same white Mustang when one of the victims fell out of the vehicle near Rendall Street. He was transferred to the hospital, as well.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
