Keithville firefighter runs into blaze to save elderly woman

KEITHVILLE, La. (KSLA) - A Caddo Parish firefighter recently risked his life to save an elderly woman from a burning home.
The incident occurred the evening of Wednesday, March 31, at a home in Keithville, La.
District 4 firefighters responded to the home only to find an elderly woman on a burning porch. Without a fire mask on for protection, Captain Shawn Sanders jumped out of the firetruck and ran into the flames to save the woman mere moments before her oxygen tank exploded.
“When we arrived, the family members were screaming for help for their family member that was on the porch. I jumped quickly off the truck, ran up to the porch, seeing that she was in immediate danger at that time so I took action to go ahead and bring her off the porch.” said Sanders.
The woman ended up with 2nd degree burns, but firefighters say if it wasn’t for Sanders quick action she would have died.
Captain Sanders and other firefighters train for moments like this one.
“Your heart rate goes up and you have adrenaline, but you kind of go into a different type of mode. That’s what you’re there to do so everything else doesn’t matter,” said Sanders.
Firefighters say the blaze started as a couch fire. Captain Sanders and the other firefighters received no injuries.
