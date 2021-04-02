Woman injured after shooting on Fulton Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday, April 1 just after 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Fulton Street.
Officials say a burgundy car was parked on the corner of the street when four young males walked up and fired nine shots.
Six of the shots hit a house and one shot hit a woman in her lower right leg while she was standing in the yard.
The woman was transferred to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non life-threatening injuries.
