Webster Parish man dies in 2-vehicle wreck in DeSoto Parish

Preliminary investigation shows he failed to stop for a pickup and trailer that was turning in front of him, LSP reports

Traffic accident (Source: KSLA)
By Curtis Heyen | April 1, 2021 at 11:24 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 11:35 PM

DeSOTO PARISH, La. — A Webster Parish man has been identified as the driver killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in DeSoto Parish.

Preliminary investigation shows 53-year-old Pete W. Talton, of Minden, failed to stop for a vehicle that was turning, according to Louisiana State Police.

The accident happened about 5 p.m. Thursday, April 1 on U.S. Highway 171 south of Firetower Road.

Talton was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 south on US 171. Headed south in front of him was a 2016 Ford F-150 that was towing a utility trailer.

When the latter vehicle slowed to turn right into a private driveway, Talton’s truck ran into the rear of it, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Talton was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from his pickup.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

Investigators have not yet determined why Talton failed to stop.

LSP’s Bossier City-based Troop G has investigated two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities this year.

