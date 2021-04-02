SFD crews respond to vacant house fire near interstate

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about a fire that destroyed a vacant home on Friday morning.
The call came in just after 3 a.m. on April 2 to the 3000 block of Samford Avenue. That’s not far from Shriners Hospital for Children, just off King’s Highway.
Shreveport police closed Kings Highway at Samford to run a water hose.
Firefighters on scene say that crews have been to this vacant home before for a fire.
No reports of any injuries at this time.
