SFD crews respond to vacant house fire near interstate
Firefighters responded to a fire at a vacant home on Friday morning. (Source: Scott Pace)
By Alex Onken | April 2, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 5:54 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire investigators are working to learn more about a fire that destroyed a vacant home on Friday morning.

The call came in just after 3 a.m. on April 2 to the 3000 block of Samford Avenue. That’s not far from Shriners Hospital for Children, just off King’s Highway.

Shreveport police closed Kings Highway at Samford to run a water hose.

Firefighters on scene say that crews have been to this vacant home before for a fire.

No reports of any injuries at this time.

