SFD battles second house fire at same location 12 hours later

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to reports of a house fire at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 2.
The vacant home in the 3000 block of Samford Avenue was the scene of an earlier incident that occurred at approximately 3 a.m. this morning.
Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control in under 20 minutes.
Fire Investigators say they are actively investigating the events involving the multiple fires at this location.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
