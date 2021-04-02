Milder weather for Easter Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are dealing with a cold start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures currently down in the 30s for most of us, but we are expecting another day with ample sunshine for the region. You Easter weekend forecast continues to look dry, but we could see perhaps a little bit more cloud cover for those Easter Egg hunts. But the general warming pattern is still expected to last now through most of next week with little chance of wet weather, and highs by the end of next week could be closing in on 90 degrees. So don’t get used to the chilly weather.