Milder weather for Easter Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! We are dealing with a cold start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures currently down in the 30s for most of us, but we are expecting another day with ample sunshine for the region. You Easter weekend forecast continues to look dry, but we could see perhaps a little bit more cloud cover for those Easter Egg hunts. But the general warming pattern is still expected to last now through most of next week with little chance of wet weather, and highs by the end of next week could be closing in on 90 degrees. So don’t get used to the chilly weather.
As you are getting ready to head out the door this morning make sure you grab a coat as it is cold across the ArkLaTex with patchy frost as well. FREEZE Warnings are in effect for the northern part of the ArkLaTex, and everyone should at least get down into the 30s before sunrise. We are though, still expecting sunshine to be a dominating factor of your Friday with perhaps some high clouds moving in during the afternoon and evening hours.
Your Easter Weekend forecast continues to look dry and warmer for the ArkLaTex with a subtle change. First off we are expecting more clouds to impact your weekend especially on Easter Sunday that could be mostly cloudy. Temperatures over the weekend are still expected to be warmer with highs on Saturday around 70 and temperatures Sunday to stretch into the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a continued warming ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Monday will likely be in the mid to upper 70s and it will only go up from there. By Wednesday we are in the 80s and there some potential we could make a run at 90 degrees later next week if we are able to stay dry. With the exception of Wednesday we are also expecting a great deal of sunshine on the way for most of next week so sunglasses will be a must.
In the meantime, load up on the layers and have a great Friday and weekend!
