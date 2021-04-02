MHS alum Richele Langley named lone finalist for Superintendent of Marshall ISD

”After an extensive search and interviewing some very highly qualified candidates, the MISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce that we have selected Dr. Langley as our next Superintendent,” said Brad Burris, MISD Board of Trustees President. “With her qualifications and experience as well as her extensive knowledge of Marshall, it makes her by far the best candidate for Marshall ISD. We are excited about her leading us into the next chapter of success and believe the best is yet to come for MISD.”