MHS alum Richele Langley named lone finalist for Superintendent of Marshall ISD

MARSHALL, Texas – Marshall ISD’s Board of Trustees announced during a special called meeting Thursday evening that Dr. Richele Langley, a 1983 graduate of Marshall High School and a longtime former teacher, principal and administrator in the district, has been named lone finalist for the position of Marshall ISD Superintendent.Dr. Langley becomes the 24th Superintendent in the history of Marshall public schools, and just the second female Superintendent in the history of the school district. She is returning to lead MISD after six years as Deputy Executive Director at Region 8 Education Service Center.
”After an extensive search and interviewing some very highly qualified candidates, the MISD Board of Trustees is thrilled to announce that we have selected Dr. Langley as our next Superintendent,” said Brad Burris, MISD Board of Trustees President. “With her qualifications and experience as well as her extensive knowledge of Marshall, it makes her by far the best candidate for Marshall ISD. We are excited about her leading us into the next chapter of success and believe the best is yet to come for MISD.”
”I am thrilled to be returning to Marshall ISD and for the opportunity to come home to my alma mater and the district where I spent 22 years teaching and serving the children of Marshall,” said Dr. Langley. “I know that, working with our staff, parents, students and community, Marshall ISD will be the district of choice for our area.”
Dr. Langley has spent 22 of her 31 years in public education in Marshall ISD. She graduated from Marshall High School in 1983 and returned to the district as a teacher at MHS in 1993. In 1998, she was named Assistant Principal at Sam Houston Middle School and served in that capacity for two years.
After a two-year stint as a junior high assistant principal in Pulaski County Special School District in Little Rock, Ark., Dr. Langley returned home to MISD in 2002 to serve as a 5th-6th Grade Special Education Resource Teacher in Language Arts and Math. She became the district’s Special Programs Director in 2004-2005 before being named the Principal at Sam Houston Middle School in 2005.
Dr. Langley served as Principal at Sam Houston from 2005-2012 before being named MISD’s Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction and School Improvement in June of 2012. In this role, she was responsible for the alignment of the district curriculum as well as professional development of the curriculum to the MISD staff. She oversaw district academic programs such as Bilingual, Gifted and Talented, Career and Technical Education, STEM and AVID, as well as district assessment and accountability.
Dr. Langley left MISD for her current position at Region 8 in June of 2015, and has since managed Region 8′s Curriculum, Instruction, Special Education, Federal and State Programs, Leadership and Accountability, and Technology departments as well as the development of Professional Development programs for 46 districts in the region.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.