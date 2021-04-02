Hughes’ social media regulation bill heads to House after passage in Senate

“As Americans and as Texans, we treasure our right to free speech, which is why I made protecting free speech on social media a priority this session. The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 12 to strengthen free speech rights for every Texan. We all know that social media serves as the present-day town square where individuals should be allowed to share their ideas, regardless of their message or ideology. Viewpoint discrimination should not be allowed by any business and Senate Bill 12 will make sure it is not tolerated.”