Hughes’ social media regulation bill heads to House after passage in Senate

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The social media regulation bill sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes and endorsed in Tyler by Gov. Greg Abbott is officially passed in the Texas Senate following a marathon session which stretched into Thursday morning.
SB 12 was approved on partisan lines with an 18-13 vote. The vote was taken after 2 a.m. Thursday.
The bill, touted by Abbott when he and Hughes (R-Mineola) visited Tyler last month, claims it will help prohibit social media companies from censoring Texans based on the viewpoints they express.
Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) spoke against the bill and said the Senate was just asking for a fight in court.
“Facebook, whether you like it or not, is a business,” Gutierrez said. “It is not a common carrier.”
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick released the following statement:
“As Americans and as Texans, we treasure our right to free speech, which is why I made protecting free speech on social media a priority this session. The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 12 to strengthen free speech rights for every Texan. We all know that social media serves as the present-day town square where individuals should be allowed to share their ideas, regardless of their message or ideology. Viewpoint discrimination should not be allowed by any business and Senate Bill 12 will make sure it is not tolerated.”
