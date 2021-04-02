Great weather for Easter Weekend

Quiet and dry weather is expected for this Easter Weekend. Temperatures will be on the climb into next week, but rain and storms may return as well.
We’ll stay dry tonight despite some clouds coming back in. Temperatures will be cold again dropping into the low to mid 40s for most areas.
Clouds will stick around on Saturday, but some sunshine will break through from time to time. Temperatures will warm to near 70. Easter Sunday looks a little warmer with highs in the low 70s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a continued warming ahead for the ArkLaTex. High temperatures on Monday will likely be in the mid to upper 70s and it will only go up from there.
By Wednesday we are in the 80s with so far only a slim chance for rain showers possibly in the early evening hours. Thursday there’s another low end chance for rain as well but timing and details will become clearer as we get closer to the days. We’ll keep you aware!
Have a wonderful Easter weekend!
