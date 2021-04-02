Four States Fair & Rodeo opens in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana leaders are hoping to get many visitors over the next 10 days as gates are once again open for the Four States Fair & Rodeo.
After being delayed for seven months, the 76th annual Four States Fair & Rodeo begins on Friday, April 2. The event normally held in September was postponed due to COVID-19.
The fair grounds are located in Texarkana, Ark. and Four States Fair President Brent Talley said they will follow the directions of the Arkansas Department of Health for safety guidance.
“We are working social distancing, doing every other row in the entertainment center for our seating and in our carnival area we got some social distancing going on out there and they will also be doing additional sanitation. Every 30 minutes they will be going through and cleaning the rides,” said Talley.
The Four States Fair is billed as the largest single event in the Texarkana area with around 100,000 people coming through the gates. Talley said the delay has hurt this non-profit organization and other private vendors.
For the second straight year, the carnival area is under the direction of “Wagner Carnival on the Midway”.
“They were here for our 75th and they did an outstanding job so we are looking for a great fair here,” said Talley.
