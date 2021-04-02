Firefighters pull occupant out during house fire

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Caddo Parish resident suffered burns in a fire Wednesday night.
That person was one of two occupants of the Keithville house where the fire was reported at 9:41 p.m.
Caddo Fire District 4 reports that heavy smoke and flames were visible when the first of three fire engines arrived at the dwelling in the 10400 block of Colworth Place.
Firefighters pulled the injured resident out of the house. The resident then was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of that person’s injuries is not immediately known.
Personnel and equipment from Caddo fire districts 3 and 6 provided tankers to help in the firefighting effort.
CFD 4 says Providence Road Baptist Church gave the family some emergency supplies. And the American Red Cross was called in to assist.
