Barksdale, community take stand during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

“We come together united against something that is counter to our collective values,” Col. Dmytryszyn said. “And something that I believe we all find as a detraction to dignity, trust and respect. I am humbled today to close ranks with our community partners today to show unity with wearing our denim and signing this proclamation. We stand together both inside and outside the fence line to come against the disrespectful and injurious acts and help those who have been hurt or harmed by assaults in the past and protect those from being victims of sexual assault in the future. I look to my fellow leaders and I say thank you for your commitment to this issue. We collectively stand together to make a safer, stronger and more welcoming Shreveport, Bossier and Barksdale community.”