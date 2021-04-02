ArkLaTex man accused of raping a child

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) — An ArkLaTex man is accused of raping a child.
The arrest of 60-year-old Dennis Galen Halbmaier comes as a result of an investigation that began last month when a juvenile reported having been raped multiple times by a family friend in Red River Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Halbmaier was arrested Thursday, April 1, after authorities searched a residence in Coushatta. He was booked into the Red River Parish Jail at 12:59 p.m. on two counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile, booking records show.
Assisting state police with the search and arrest were the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Marshal’s Office and the FBI’s field office in Shreveport.
Senior Trooper Casey Wallace said this remains an active investigation.
