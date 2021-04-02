Arkansas High School students win top prize in fishing tournament

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Arkansas High School students, Layton Lammers and William Massey, won the top prize in the Trader Bills High School Fishing Trail against 15 other teams in the high school division.
The fishing tournament took place on Lake Ouachita. The first-place team weighed in at 11.23 pounds, walking away with $237.50 and two Denali rods. They also received $60 for Bug Bass with a weight of 4.21 pounds.
“Competitive fishing teaches children the value of working toward a goal and gives them the opportunity to have comradery with other young anglers, and gives them the opportunity to experience success,” said Team Sponsor Kelly Massey.
The next tournament is the Championship on Sunday, April 25 on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.