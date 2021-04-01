Texarkana police warn residents against street drugs

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Police are still trying to find out who is selling dangerous drugs on the streets of Texarkana and officials are asking residents to be careful.
“Anytime you take drugs, you buy on the street you really don’t know what’s in it, how it’s been made or anything like that. You quite honestly you are putting yourselves in potentially a lot of danger to do it,” said Shawn Vaughn with the Texarkana Texas Police Department.
That’s the warning Texarkana Texas police are giving after one person reportedly died from a drug overdose and at least two others were taken to the hospital. This occurred Wednesday, March 31, on Apache Trail Street. Police believe the drugs were laced with fentanyl.
Dr. Matt Young with Texarkana Emergency Center-Hospital said they are working with local law enforcement to fight this issue. He said when fentanyl is administered in the hospital, patients are put on a monitor.
“Unfortunately what it can do and the deadly part it can decrease your ability to have a respiratory drive so you slow down your breathing where you eventually stop and then you go into cardiac arrest so you die from a lack of oxygen,” said Dr. Young.
Young said if you have purchased street drugs now is the time to discard them. Drugs can be discarded in the ”Drug Take Back Boxes” in areas such as the one in front of Texarkana Emergency Center Hospital. He said those discarding the drugs here will remain anonymously.
“Out in the street what you get that might look like a pressed pill from pharmacy prescribed by a doctor may actually be a drug that is lased with a deadly substance and deadly chemicals,” said Young.
Young said it can be difficult for a person to determine if pills are laced with a dangerous drug with the naked eye.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.