Texarkana Regional Airport-Webb Field awarded $4.9 million in federal funds

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $4.9 million in federal funds for the Texarkana Regional Airport-Webb Field.
The funds will go towards reconstructing the terminal building at the airport.
“The investment in Texarkana Regional Airport-Webb Field will greatly benefit the Texarkana community and Arkansas as a whole,” said U.S. Representative Bruce Westerman. “The FAA’s $4.9 million investment to reconstruct the terminal will be an important part of bolstering Southwest Arkansas’s economy through commerce, tourism, and access.”
This funding from the DOT is awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) second round of FY21 Airport Improvement Program grants.
“Modernizing this terminal will help ensure we can meet the future needs of travelers in and around Texarkana. I’m proud to support infrastructure investments like this that encourage economic growth and development,” said Senator John Boozman.
The Airport Improvement Program provides grants to public agencies for the planning and development of public-use airports that are included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems.
“Regional airports play a critical role in their local economies and serve as a gateway to the community,” said Senator Tom Cotton. “This investment will help modernize the Texarkana Regional Airport-Webb Field and improve service for those traveling to southwest Arkansas.”
According to airport officials there are four phases outlined for this project which is scheduled to be complete in 2023. Phase one and two of building will include the structure itself, which they hope will be completed by December of this year.
Leaders say when completed the terminal will cost in excess of $35 million.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.