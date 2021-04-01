SPSO find body of missing 85-year-old Sabine Parish man

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office located the body of a missing 85-year-old man just before 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 1.
A first responder found his body on a small road behind a locked gate about a half mile from his home, approximately 100 yards from Mallard Road.
Arthur Wright, Jr., 85, was reported missing by his family on Wednesday evening.
Sabine Parish Sheriff Detectives and the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office do not suspect foul play, but an autopsy has been ordered to determine his cause of death.
Sheriff Aaron Mitchell is saddened because it is not the outcome he was expecting.
