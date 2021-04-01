Reported sexual assault on LSU campus allegedly involving student-athlete under investigation; students react to latest case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is investigating an alleged sex crime from early February that reportedly involved a student-athlete.
The initial report filed by the LSU Police Department stated a misdemeanor sexual battery happened around the week of February 8 at the Gym Armory building on campus. The victim identified the suspect as an LSU student-athlete. The names were redacted from the report.
The report added the incident was first reported to university officials on Thursday, March 25.
“While we cannot comment on specifics of this incident for privacy reasons, namely to protect the identity of the survivor and to not deter victims or witnesses from coming forward in the future, we can assure you that all allegations are being shared with the appropriate departments and authorities,” said LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. “The university will handle this and any similar incidents using the proper protocols to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, along with providing all resources at our disposal to support survivors. We encourage anyone who learns of or experiences sexual assault or domestic abuse to report it so it can be acted on swiftly and appropriately.”
No other details are available but the case is under further investigation.
The allegations come less than a month after the release of a report on the university’s handling of sexual assault and violence cases. Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review how it has handled cases involving sexual misconduct in recent years, presented its findings as well as analysis of the university’s Title IX policies and procedures to the LSU Board Of Supervisors on Friday, March 5.
