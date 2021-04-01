Reported sexual assault on LSU campus allegedly involving student-athlete under investigation; students react to latest case

“While we cannot comment on specifics of this incident for privacy reasons, namely to protect the identity of the survivor and to not deter victims or witnesses from coming forward in the future, we can assure you that all allegations are being shared with the appropriate departments and authorities,” said LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard. “The university will handle this and any similar incidents using the proper protocols to ensure a complete and thorough investigation, along with providing all resources at our disposal to support survivors. We encourage anyone who learns of or experiences sexual assault or domestic abuse to report it so it can be acted on swiftly and appropriately.”