MISSING: Teen girl last seen at Walker Walmart

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is trying to get information about a teen girl who disappeared on Tuesday, March 30.
Officers said Amanda Boswell, 17, was last seen at the Walmart on Walker South Road in Walker around 3:30 p.m. They also said she may have walked from Walmart and caught a ride. Investigators added the teen does not have family in the area and could possibly be headed westward toward Eunice, La. in St. Landry Parish.
She is described as 5-foot-1 and 167 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was wearing.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call the Walker Police Department at 225-664-3125 or the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.