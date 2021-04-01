Queensborough shooting victim named; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man fatally shot on Wednesday, March 31, as Xavier Griffin, 19.
Police were summoned to the 2200 block of Marion Street at 9:05 p.m., dispatch records show. That’s in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood.
It is there that authorities say they found the victim dead in the street.
An officer on the scene said the deceased male had more than one gunshot wound to his upper torso.
Now police are investigating his death as a homicide.
On the morning of Thursday, April 1, SPD announced that they have not identified a suspect at this time and are asking the public to help identify the gunman. At this point, detectives say the only description available is that the suspect is a man.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Or contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website or using the P3 Tips app to submit information anonymously.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
