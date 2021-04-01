LSU assoc. dean of students under review; asked not to participate in decision making

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Associate Dean of Students Jonathan Sanders is under review by the university’s human resources department following allegations Sanders gave lenient punishments following the outcomes of Title IX investigations.
According to LSU, Sanders, who is ultimately responsible for disciplinary measures against students, was asked to not participate in decision making in any Student Advocacy and Accountability (SAA) cases pending an HR review. LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Sanders agreed to the request. The HR review will fact-check media articles and the Husch-Blackwell report relative to Sanders.
Sanders was accused of giving punishments that were “inadequate” in that report.
According to Title IX records, from Fall 2016 to Spring 2020, there were 46 cases that resulted in some form of punishment but only one resulted in expulsion. That case involved former LSU football player Drake Davis. Others usually resulted in a warning, disciplinary probation, or deferred suspension. Students were often ordered to take anger management or ethics and decision-making courses for cases that involved sexual misconduct or sexual harassment.
Fourteen of the Title IX investigations during Sanders’ time as associate dean of students resulted in a suspension but in most instances, students who were found responsible for a Title IX violation were allowed to return to campus.
Title IX cases usually involve rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment, dating and domestic violence, and stalking.
Sanders testified during last week’s Senate Select Committee on Women and Children where he denied giving lenient punishments, arguing each disciplinary measure was justified in his view.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.