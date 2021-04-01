LDH, LPHI hosting tele-townhall to answer public’s questions about COVID-19 vaccine

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Public Health Institute (LPHI) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) are hosting a series of virtual town hall events called “All Things COVID-19 Vaccine - A Tele-Townhall for Sharing Information and Answers.”
The events will be moderated by Shelina Davis, CEO of LPHI, and Dr. Earl Benjamin-Robinson, director of LDH’s Office of Community Partnerships & Health Equity. Area medical directors, faith-based leaders, and community advocates will join as panelists.
The goal is to provide information about the vaccine, dispel myths, and answer questions. The events will also focus on equitable outcomes for all Louisiana people, especially African Americans who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
WEBINAR DETAILS
- Tuesday, April 13
- 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Click here to register
