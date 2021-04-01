KSLA Salutes: Month of the Military Child

“For the parents out there, thanks for having the resiliency that you springboard off of with your children,” Col. Dmytryszyn said. “For the caregivers out there, thank you for taking care of our kids. For the kids out there, you don’t get a choice in this, but thanks for letting your moms and dads come to work, for letting them make the airplanes fly, and I think they owe you extra mac n’ cheese, maybe a few M&M’s and no broccoli or green beans. Military kids are awesome. Military kids go wherever mom or dad ask them to go and military kids need to be appreciated. So I am signing this today saying that April 2021 is Month of the Military Child here at Barksdale, home of Striker Nation.”